Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Update

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 490,500 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the February 13th total of 410,500 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 42,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 88,030 shares of company stock valued at $251,009. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eyenovia by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

EYEN stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63.

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

