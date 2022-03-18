Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.700-$7.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.66. The company had a trading volume of 18,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,388. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $126.04 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.87.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,573 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

