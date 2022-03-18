Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.080-$2.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Exelon also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.180-$2.320 EPS.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.80.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. Exelon has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $44.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 872,516 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,383,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,188,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,431,000 after purchasing an additional 254,749 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 400.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 73,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

