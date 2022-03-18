Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

EXEL opened at $20.75 on Monday. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,653,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,816 shares of company stock worth $3,535,034. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,443,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1,351.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,732,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,798 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,222,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,181,000 after buying an additional 2,089,846 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,838,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,071,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after buying an additional 1,205,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

