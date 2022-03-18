Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 25,950 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,950 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.1% in the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.67.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $343.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.72 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $354.05 and its 200 day moving average is $381.85. The company has a market cap of $114.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

