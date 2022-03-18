Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 418 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in US Foods during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in US Foods during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Ossiam increased its position in US Foods by 12.4% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in US Foods by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in US Foods by 18.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

USFD opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average is $35.14. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other US Foods news, Director Court D. Carruthers bought 14,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

