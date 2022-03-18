Exchange Income Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

EIF opened at C$40.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$37.24 and a 12 month high of C$47.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.03.

A number of brokerages have commented on EIF. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Exchange Income from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.80.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

