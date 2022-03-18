Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 867,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,766,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $45.34. 16,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,409. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.95, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AQUA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

