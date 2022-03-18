Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.40 million-$14.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.20 million.

NASDAQ:MRAM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 118,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96. Everspin Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $182.19 million, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRAM. TheStreet raised Everspin Technologies from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Everspin Technologies by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 20,262 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

