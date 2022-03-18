Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the February 13th total of 4,880,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

ES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ES. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ES opened at $84.26 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $92.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.03%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

