Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,208,000 after purchasing an additional 224,015 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,802,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,095 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Evergy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,778,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,225,000 after purchasing an additional 260,144 shares during the period. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 2,657,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,329,000 after purchasing an additional 288,937 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,336,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,300,000 after purchasing an additional 39,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of Evergy stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.50. The company had a trading volume of 37,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,190. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.80. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.33 million. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

