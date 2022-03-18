Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ZYME. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.11.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34.

In other news, insider Neil Josephson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 66,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks (Get Rating)

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.