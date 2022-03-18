Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $3.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $176.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

About Evelo Biosciences (Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

