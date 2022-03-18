Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 67.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

ETON stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETON. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 18,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 500.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 66,450 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 2,085.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 33,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 21.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.