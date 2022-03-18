EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Raised to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOYGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ESLOY. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €180.00 ($197.80) to €185.00 ($203.30) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($214.29) to €190.00 ($208.79) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.83.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock opened at $91.87 on Monday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $75.26 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

