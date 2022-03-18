Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) Plans Dividend of GBX 4

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Essentra’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ESNT opened at GBX 313.50 ($4.08) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £945.79 million and a PE ratio of 50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 319.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 304.94. Essentra has a 52 week low of GBX 250 ($3.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 366 ($4.76).

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Essentra in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 360 ($4.68) price target on the stock.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

