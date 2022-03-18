Ergo (ERG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.02 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.22 or 0.00007946 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $103.04 million and $1.02 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,508.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,780.07 or 0.06862943 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.61 or 0.00268114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00015363 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $291.57 or 0.00719775 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00065877 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.66 or 0.00465735 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.52 or 0.00374036 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

