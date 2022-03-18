Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Nine Dragons Paper in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nine Dragons Paper’s FY2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Shares of Nine Dragons Paper stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $33.04.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

