EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of EQRx stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. EQRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQRX. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter worth $15,596,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at $1,951,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 19.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQRx Inc is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK.

