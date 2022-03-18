Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EPHYW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EPHYW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EPHYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 89,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Get Epiphany Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of EPHYW opened at 0.34 on Friday. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 52-week low of 0.31 and a 52-week high of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.39.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.