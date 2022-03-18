EOS Trading 7% Higher Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $2.12 or 0.00005083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $2.09 billion and $237.23 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 113.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,049,820,352 coins and its circulating supply is 983,234,126 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

