Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Short Interest Down 18.9% in February

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 553,200 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the February 13th total of 682,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE ENZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.19. 53,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,613. Enzo Biochem has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

