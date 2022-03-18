Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Announces Earnings Results

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Envela had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 7.10%.

Shares of Envela stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.38. 107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,964. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.21. Envela has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.31.

Get Envela alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Envela by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Envela during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Envela by 1,836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Envela by 35,742.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Envela Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.