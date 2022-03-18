Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.150-$6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.41. The stock had a trading volume of 46,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,610. Entergy has a 52 week low of $96.16 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $559,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $503,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,944 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETR. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,046,000 after purchasing an additional 90,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Entergy by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 209,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,618,000 after purchasing an additional 58,765 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

