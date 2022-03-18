Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Short Interest Up 19.9% in February

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the February 13th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $559,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $503,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,785 shares of company stock worth $2,927,944. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Entergy by 102.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the third quarter worth $35,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ETR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,712. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Entergy has a 1-year low of $96.16 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.09. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.