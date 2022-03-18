Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 1,815.46%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 1.42. Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,061,000 after acquiring an additional 474,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 68,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 40,879 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 91,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 162,486 shares in the last quarter. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

