Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 277.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after buying an additional 5,589,020 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after buying an additional 1,481,626 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,070,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth approximately $71,804,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,669,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR stock opened at $90.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.95.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

PACCAR Profile (Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.