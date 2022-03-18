Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,345 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after acquiring an additional 81,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.12.

NYSE BABA opened at $100.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

