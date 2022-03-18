Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of 1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.36 billion. Endeavor Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock traded up 0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 29.85. The company had a trading volume of 37,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of 28.93. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 22.02 and a 12-month high of 35.28.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 35.93.

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total value of 754,614.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

