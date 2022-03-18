Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.830-$4.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.38 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.45 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EHC. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.22.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $70.02 on Friday. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.26. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,594,000 after buying an additional 145,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after buying an additional 144,463 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,153,000 after purchasing an additional 89,130 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Encompass Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

