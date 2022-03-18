Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,652,054,000 after purchasing an additional 479,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,967,000 after purchasing an additional 146,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,311,000 after purchasing an additional 303,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325,803 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,176,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Shares of EMR traded up $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $95.49. 3,581,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,876. The company has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.00. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $86.72 and a one year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

