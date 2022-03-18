Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.89.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 658,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Embraer by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,188,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 433,375 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Embraer by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 580,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 220,596 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Embraer by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,304,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 668,911 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERJ stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 210,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,018. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. Embraer has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Embraer will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

