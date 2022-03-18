Elrond (EGLD) Achieves Market Cap of $3.48 Billion

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for about $160.52 or 0.00394170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and $169.55 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.43 or 0.00195040 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000983 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00026180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00057378 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007951 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,661,090 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.