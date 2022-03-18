Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LLY. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $285.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $271.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $285.89.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,085 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total transaction of $46,627,368.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 431,173 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,164. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,800 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,637,000 after acquiring an additional 988,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

