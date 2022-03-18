Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Short Interest Down 16.9% in February

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ECIFY opened at $2.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.02.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Electricité de France from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Electricité de France from €17.00 ($18.68) to €13.70 ($15.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC cut Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electricité de France currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.23.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

