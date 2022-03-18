eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.52 Million

Brokerages predict that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) will report $22.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.95 million. eGain posted sales of $19.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full year sales of $91.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.06 million to $91.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $108.33 million, with estimates ranging from $106.39 million to $110.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eGain.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of EGAN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 250,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,661. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. eGain has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $369.74 million, a PE ratio of 134.79 and a beta of 0.40.

In other eGain news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the 4th quarter valued at $4,872,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in eGain during the fourth quarter worth $3,276,000. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile (Get Rating)

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.