Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,418,000 after acquiring an additional 465,759 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $3,877,356.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 227,467 shares of company stock worth $25,653,826 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $112.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

