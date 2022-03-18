Edge Wealth Management LLC Purchases 653 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.3% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Sfmg LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $237.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

