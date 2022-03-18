Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 56.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 257,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 92,350 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 661,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,670 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 285,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 57,116 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 762.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 878,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 776,582 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,014,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after acquiring an additional 256,517 shares during the period.

PGX opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

