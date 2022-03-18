Edge Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,757,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,329,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,725,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,235,000 after acquiring an additional 550,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,735,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $37.70 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $40.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average of $32.27.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

