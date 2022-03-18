Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,342 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 2.7% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in PayPal by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in PayPal by 16.8% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 18,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $112.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

