Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 38,164 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 161.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,164 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.0% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,210,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $205.11 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $187.92 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.