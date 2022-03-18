Edge Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $9,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,476,000 after buying an additional 6,682,676 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 295.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403,238 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 50.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,062,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $48.26 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $197.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

