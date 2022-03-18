Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $201,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 752,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,825,000 after buying an additional 36,570 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE opened at $147.66 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.71 and a twelve month high of $154.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.