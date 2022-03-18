Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 15,316 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 548.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $180.89 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.55 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.11.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

