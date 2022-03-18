Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. Edap Tms reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edap Tms.

EDAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,148,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 192,242 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 179,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Edap Tms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,497,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 718,460 shares during the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

