eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.010-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.43 billion-$2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$4.400 EPS.
eBay stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.67. 5,765,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,579,596. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day moving average is $66.97. eBay has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.92.
In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,643 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.
About eBay (Get Rating)
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
