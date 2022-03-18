eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.010-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.43 billion-$2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$4.400 EPS.

eBay stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.67. 5,765,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,579,596. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day moving average is $66.97. eBay has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.92.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,643 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

