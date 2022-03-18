Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Boosted by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Eaton by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 27.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $154.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $131.86 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

