Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 225 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,963 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,851,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Walmart by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,227,000 after buying an additional 1,762,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Walmart by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,419,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.89. 12,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,078,114. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.90 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $401.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.75 and its 200-day moving average is $142.30.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,435,696 shares of company stock valued at $475,459,185 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

