Eagle Ridge Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,820 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.5% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after buying an additional 2,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,195,052,000 after buying an additional 691,934 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,629,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,610,044,000 after buying an additional 646,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,026,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,184,450,000 after purchasing an additional 451,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,596 shares of company stock worth $3,831,954. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.20. 3,998,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,958,029. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $213.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

